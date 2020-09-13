BREAKING: Nine new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Sunday

NINE new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

As of midnight Saturday, September 12, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 255 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 30,985 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

156 in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

The HPSC has today been informed that one person with Covid-19 has died. There has now been a total of 1,784 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 129 are men / 123 are women; 68% are under 45 years of age; 34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 69 cases have been identified as community transmission

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Meanwhile, testing and swabs are expected to surge in Limerick following the swift installation of two test centres in the city and county in the past week.

The HSE set up a free walk-in centre at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale on last Thursday only.

While an appointment-only service at St Joseph’s health campus on Mulgrave Street in the city commenced on Wednesday. The centre is operational seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

At full capacity, it can take up to 700 tests per day. The city service, which can only be attended upon GP referral, is in addition to the walk-in and drive-through centre at the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick is one of three counties, including Carlow and Dublin, to have added testing centres following a surge in cases in recent weeks. Limerick has seen its highest weekly increase in cases since late March in the past two weeks.