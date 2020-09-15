Limerick motorist facing prosecution over fake tax disc

A LIMERICK motorist is facing prosecution before the courts for allegedly using a fake tax disc.

The detection was made recently by gardaí from Roxboro Road garda station who were assigned to Operation Disruption

After the car was stopped, it was quickly established using a Mobility Device that the tax was out of date by more than a year.

The disc, which expired in 2019 had been interfered with to give the impression it expired in 2020.

"The driver will appear in court for fraudulent use of a tax disc. The tax expired over a year ago and the car was seized," said a garda spokesperson.

