Body recovered from river in Limerick city
A BODY has been recovered from the river Shannon in Limerick city.
Four appliances from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service went to the location following a call out at 5.04pm on Saturday. The body of a male was recovered a short time later.
A garda spokesperson said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in the river Shannon in Limerick city at 5.15pm on Saturday.
"The body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place. Investigations are ongoing," said the spokesperson.
If you have been affected by this story contact any of the following organisations
Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
Console 1800 247 247
Aware 1890 303 302
Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on