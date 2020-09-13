Body recovered from river in Limerick city

A BODY has been recovered from the river Shannon in Limerick city.

Four appliances from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service went to the location following a call out at 5.04pm on Saturday. The body of a male was recovered a short time later.

A garda spokesperson said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in the river Shannon in Limerick city at 5.15pm on Saturday.

"The body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place. Investigations are ongoing," said the spokesperson.

If you have been affected by this story contact any of the following organisations

Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Console 1800 247 247

Aware 1890 303 302

Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie