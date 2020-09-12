Gardai probe assault in Limerick

GARDAI have launched an investigation into an alleged assault which took place on the southside of Limerick city.

The incident is understood to have taken place late on Friday night.

When contacted by the Limerick Leader, a spokesperson for the Garda press office confirmed the alleged assault.

"I refer to your enquiry and am to advise that Gardaí in Roxboro Road garda station are investigating an alleged assault that occurred late September 11, 2020 in Southside of Limerick," she said.

Sources have claimed it was serious in nature.

If you have any information, please contact Roxboro garda station at 061-214340.