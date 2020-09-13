Limerick weather: Cloudy, with patchy rain or drizzle

THIS Sunday will start off cloudy with some patchy rain or drizzle near western coasts. Cloud will give way to some good sunny spells during the afternoon and evening. It will linger along the coast for a time. Highest temperatures between 17 and 21 degrees, warmest across north Munster. Fresh and gusty south to southwest breezes easing to moderate in the afternoon.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Outbreaks of rain in most areas on Monday, followed by showers from Tuesday, mainly affecting the western half of the country. Becoming cooler later in the week.

Sunday night will be cloudy with some mist and fog developing in southern areas. It will be largely dry although there will be some patchy rain or drizzle at times. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with a light to moderate southerly breeze.

The new week will start off cloudy and humid with outbreaks of rain, mainly over the western half of the country. Some heavy downpours will be possible. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly winds.

