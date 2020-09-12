Limerick volunteers hit by hoax calls

A LIMERICK voluntary group which provides vital support to people on the River Shannon has urged people to cease making hoax phone calls.

Limerick Marine Search and Rescue have been providing support to people who might be in trouble in the River Shannon since 1986.

They were on the river late last night in foot of a call which turned out to be someone giving out false information.

Limerick Marine Search and Rescue volunteers did find someone else who was in need of help.

But, they said: “Hoax calls are a regular occurrence for us” and have asked people to think again before picking up the phone.