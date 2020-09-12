Limerick weather: Cloudy with a chance of warm sun

THOUGH it doesn't look like we'll be getting any rain in Limerick, it will be predominantly overcast with some chance of sun this Saturday.

It will be largely overcast for most part of the morning and early afternoon, until clouds are expected to split to give a spell of partial sunshine from 2pm until 8pm, after which it will remain cloudy and mild.

However, lowest temperatures are 12 and it will expect to peak at a warm 20 between 4pm and 5pm, and will continue to be a pleasant night as temperatures dip to 16 degrees.

Across Munster, it will be mainly a dry and bright day with good sunny spells and only a slight risk of an isolated shower. Highest temperatures 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.