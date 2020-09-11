Deaths in Limerick — September 11, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Imelda O'Connor (née Keely), of Dooradoyle, Limerick, formerly of Dunderry, Co. Meath, 11th September 2020, peacefully at St Paul’s Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tony, dearly loved mother of Mary, Imelda, Ann, Celine, Helen and Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Michael, Neil, Jimmy, Vincent, and John, daughter-in-law Imelda, her 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen (McGlew) nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 14th September 2020, in St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Lisbunny Cemetery, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary Hartnett (née Carroll), North Circular Road, Limerick / Cork City, Cork, 10th September 2020, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, dearly loved mother of Declan, Anne and Conor. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Therese and Andrea, grandchildren Caoimhe, Joe and Harry, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 12th September 2020, in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or St Vincent de Paul.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.