Suicide prevention group’s 450 interventions in Limerick since 2016

A SUICIDE prevention patrol in Limerick has performed 450 interventions on the riverside in the last four years.

Limerick Suicide Watch, which has 70 volunteers, patrols the banks of the Shannon seven nights a week, providing support to those who may be in distress, as well as hosting awareness talks.

In that time, they say they have stopped over 450 people entering the water.

Two years ago this month, the group launched a smartphone application, which it describes as a “one-stop shop for people to access a wide number of Limerick services at a click of a button.”

A free app, there’s a section on it listed as help, providing several services ranging from mental health to family support, drug, alcohol and homeless services.

There’s a direct phone number an email address in the case a person doesn't feel comfortable phoning.

And, it’s connected to Google Maps, which allows people to get an idea of the location of Limerick Suicide Watch in the Tait Business Centre at Dominic Street.

Off the back of this, the app – downloadable free from www.limericksuicidewatch.ie free of charge – has given its volunteers statistical details of when there’s a spike in downloads.

Meanwhile, the voluntary group has appointed Alex Henriques as its new chairperson for 2020.

His vice-chairman is Ger Meehan with Shirley Johnston the secretary.

The group has big plans to increase its services across Limerick in 2021.

__________________________

If you have been affected by the preceding article contact any of the following organisations

Aware (1800 80 48 48)

The Samaritans (116 123)

Pieta House (1800 247 247)