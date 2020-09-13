Limerick schoolgirl sexually assaulted while standing at bus stop

A MAN has admitted sexually assaulting a schoolgirl who was waiting for a bus at a bus stop in the city.

The 46-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to a single charge under the provisions of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act relating to an incident which happened on October 25, 2019.

Before the man entered his guilty plea, Inspector Andrew Lacey said it would be alleged the man approached the 13-year-old and “took her right hand” before trying to kiss her without her consent.

He said the injured party leaned back and that the culprit then “kissed her on the chest” before fleeing.

The inspector told Judge Larkin the defendant made “full admissions” following his arrest and that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to summary disposal of the case.

After formally accepting jurisdiction, the judge adjourned the matter to facilitate the preparation of a Probation Report.

Gardai will also canvass the schoolgirl and her family in relation to a victim impact statement.

The defendant, who has also pleaded guilty to separate assault charges, was remanded in continuing custody.