Irish Water to repair 'ageing' water mains in Limerick suburb

Irish Water has confirmed that work is due to get underway next week to replace an ageing water mains at St Nessan's Road in Dooradoyle.

Once complete, the works will ensure a more secure and reliable water supply for local businesses and residents who have been affected by a number of recent breakages.

The work, which are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, will involve the replacement of approximately 1.4 kilometres of problematic water mains with high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

“There have been frequent bursts on this section of water main due to its age and poor condition, leading to regular supply disruption and road works,” said a spokesperson for the utility.

The works will take place between the Dooradoyle Roundabout and the junction of St. Nessans Road and Ballycummin Road. It’s expected they will take around 12 weeks to complete.

In addition to replacing the existing water mains, the works will also involve the laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement works.

A full road surface overlay will be carried out by Limerick City and County Council when the project in completed later in the year.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of the works, Gerry O'Donnell of Irish Water, said: "These essential works will help reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and ensure a reliable supply to local residents and businesses. The removal of old cast iron mains will also improve water quality.”

"Minimising disruption while carrying out this work safely are our top priorities. The works will be undertaken in short sections, primarily in the inbound bus lane. These sections of bus lane will be closed until works at each section are completed. These sections will be re-opened as work progresses through the overall site of the project,” he added.

The project is being carried out by Shareridge Ltd in partnership with Limerick City and County Council on behalf of Irish Water.

Householders and businesses in the area are being advised the work may involve some short-term water shut-offs. The project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-offs.

Motorists and road users are being advised that traffic management may be in place at certain times during the works. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.