Horses seized by Limerick gardai 'receiving the best of care'

Gardai say a number of horses which were seized after they were observed walking on a busy road are “receiving the best of care”.

The two animals were seized on the southside of city recently after garda responded to reports from members of the public.

The horses were loose at the time and were removed from the area.

“Roxboro Road gardaí recently seized these horses in Limerick city following a call from a member of the public. They are now receiving the best of care,” said a spokesperson.

Last month, gardai from Roxboro Road seized another horse – a two-year-old Bay Female – at O’Connell Street in the city centre.

It was subsequently handed over to Limerick City and County Council.