Limerick weather: Cloudy with sunny spells today

IT will be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. There’s just a small chance of patchy rain for a time in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees with a fresh south-west to west wind.

National outlook

Across the weekend, it will be dry, but there’ll be isolated showers and outbreaks of rain in the northwest.

Current indications are that the beginning of next week will bring warmer conditions with further outbreaks of rain.

