Organisers of virtual tractor run in Limerick village ‘overwhelmed’

THERE was no revving of engines at this year’s Murroe tractor run.

They swapped the vintage part for virtual but the money has still come flooding in. To date more than €13,500 has been donated on a GoFundMe page.

Organisers said they are “overwhelmed by the response”.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has already shared the link and donated,” they say.

It is the 10th year of the event which was set up to raise money for local charities. Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions the annual tractor run could not take place in its usual format said Ned Dee, one of the organisers.

“This year we are encouraging people to either organise a small fundraiser, within the Covid guidelines, or simply donate. The charity chosen to mark this 10th year is Milford Care Centre.

“Milford was selected in memory of Shaun Dee, a brother of two of the organisers, who passed away in Milford's care earlier this year.

“We witnessed first-hand the outstanding care which Milford provides to so many and would like to give something back, especially as 2020 has been a challenging year due to the cancellation of many fundraising events,” said Ned.

Past tractor runs have been generously supported and we would hope that this year will be no different, said Ned. And it certainly has been.

Over the 10 years there have been many great days including Pat Shortt, pictured, leading the way in the torrential rain.

JP McManus sat into a Hyundai digger to turn the sod at what is now Murroe Wood Park before the start of the vintage tractor run in 2016.

Mary Kennedy, formerly of RTE’s Nationwide, visited one year and featured the event on the TV show.

But the best of all was when it coincided in 2018 with the day Seamus Hickey brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to the parish of Murroe-Boher.

Nothing better!