Major decline in bookings at hotels across the Mid West due to Covid

FEWER than two in every 10 rooms have been booked at hotels in the region for the next month, a shock new survey has revealed.

The industry study from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) reveals hotels and guesthouses across Limerick, Tipperary and Clare have seen just 17% booking rates, as demand continues to collapse amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IHF has warned that as many as 8,500 hospitality jobs in Limerick could be at risk as a result.

Hotelier Dermot Kelly, who chairs the Shannon branch of the IHF said the figures highlight the need for more support from government to support Irish tourism.

“Our industry is operating in a quasi-lockdown. The existing supports are totally inadequate for our industry given the current restrictions. If appropriate measures are not put in place, more jobs will be lost. Prior to Covid-19 crisis, tourism supported 11,500 jobs in Limerick, contributing €327m to the local economy. With a predicted revenue loss of €240m, 8,500 of these jobs are now under threat,” he claimed.

Mr Kelly – who manages the landmark South Court Hotel in Raheen – admitted he is frustrated at what he feels is a lack of consultation from government.

“All areas of society negatively impacted by Covid-19 should be consulted, including businesses, when developing the Roadmap for Resilience and Recovery, which is due to be published on September 14. Public health goes hand in hand with ensuring a viable economy when this pandemic has passed,” he added. The study reveals national occupancy is 24% on average.