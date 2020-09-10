Bus Eireann reveals extra services between Limerick and Dublin

AS students return to college this month, Bus Eireann has announced it will lay on extra services on the Limerick to Dublin corridor.

From this Sunday, September 13, there will be extra departures on the X12 route, which also serves the University of Limerick, Nenagh, Portlaoise, Roscrea and Dublin airport.

Coaches will depart from Colbert Station Limerick at 5.20am and 11.45am. There will be fresh departures from the capital at 10am and 6pm on Monday to Friday.

On Sundays only,additional services will depart at 7:45am and 8.45pm, leaving Dublin at 1pm and 4pm.

“As third level students across the country prepare to return to academic life we are delighted to announce, with the support of the National Transport Authority, we are now able to deliver additional services on the Limerick to Dublin route, keeping Ireland, and our students connected,” said Eleanor Farrell, chief commercial officer, Bus Éireann.

The usual restrictions remain in place in terms of preventative measures, with Bus Eireann continuing to operate at a 50% capacity, with face coverings compulsory.