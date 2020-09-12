New pedestrian crossing for busy Limerick street

CROSSING a busy street on Limerick’s northside has become a whole lot safer thanks to a pedestrian crossing.

Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan has successfully campaigned for the completion of the new walkway near the Shannonvale, Clonile and Glenmore residential estates.

Foot traffic ​is on the rise here, between those crossing to the local shop, pre-schools, the Caherdavin primary schools, as well as Thomond Community College secondary school and students attending the Limerick Institute of Technology.

With the new Northern Distributor Road between Coonagh and Knocklisheen coming on stream nearby, and a new LIT campus at Coonagh, traffic on this road is expected to increase further in the coming years.

Cllr O’Sullivan said: “​I would like to commend Limerick Council’s Roads team for their perseverance in unprecedented circumstances over the last number of months to progress projects such as this, which will contribute to greater safety for everyone living in the area.”

Works were funded by Department of Transport.

