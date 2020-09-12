‘Exciting’ start for Limerick school despite Covid

AFTER many weeks of preparation and planning, the staff and leadership team in Coláiste Chiaráin Croom are “delighted to welcome this year’s first year cohort”.

Principal Gerard O’Sullivan explained some of the preparations that have been made to facilitate a safe and positive start to the year.

“We have been working very hard and have implemented many measures across our campus, our curriculum and in particular our school routines; all of these changes have been made to ensure student and staff safety in these new and challenging times. We are committed to making the reopening for 2020 a positive and reassuring experience for all in our care,” he said.

The team in Coláiste Chiaráin would like to extend a very warm welcome to their new first year students who arrived at the school on Friday, August 28 ready to embark on their new journey.

“They are a fantastic bunch and we look forward to getting to know them all,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

For parents, staff and students in Coláiste Chiaráin, this is a very exciting year. Despite being delayed by the national Covid-19 closures, in a matter of months the entire school community will migrate to their new state-of-the-art campus that is now in the final phase of completion.

Celebrating success!

Thank you to the team @Limerick_Leader especially @AineFitzgeraldA for the excellent coverage celebrating our @colaiste Chiaráin Leaving Certificate student successes this week! Every success & the best of luck to the class of 2020@LCETBSchools @LimClareETB pic.twitter.com/fzsNBQDU6K September 10, 2020

The new school building has a 22-acre campus which is located adjacent to Croom Orthopaedic Hospital and is now a very visible and impressive development.

The new campus will feature a state-of-the-art STEM lab - a first for the region, impressive sporting facilities which will include a full size GAA pitch along with full size soccer and rugby pitches. The school will also boast a fully equipped gymnasium.

Commenting on the year ahead the school principal stated “we are delighted to welcome this year’s first year students. Beyond the face masks, hand sanitiser and changed routines, starting secondary school is such a significant and exciting time for our students. We are really eager to welcome all students as we start a new year of opportunity and adventure.

“Personally this is an exciting year for my family as my daughter enrolled into first year; and this year will be especially eventful and historic in the life of all in Coláiste Chiaráin as we begin the next chapter for our school in our new state-of-the-art building and campus - we can't wait!”.