Broadcaster Kathryn Thomas hails ‘paradise location’ in County Limerick

A “paradise location” is how RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas described the tourist attraction of Lough Gur during her visit for the staycation programme, No Place Like Home.

Four large RTÉ production crew vans rolled into Lough Gur when the national broadcaster shone a light on the scenic spot.

The last in the four-part series of No Place Like Home featured the County Limerick beauty spot.

“During the eight hour long day of filming, the-30 strong crew spent much of their time setting up cameras and cabling in just the right location to make absolutely sure that Lough Gur was caught on camera picture perfect,” said Kate Harrold, manager, Lough Gur Heritage Centre & Lakeshore Park.

“All were in high spirits for they knew this was the last day of filming for this series, it was their wrap party. Throughout the day their beaming smiles and happy banter with the Lough Gur staff made all who were there wish that Lough Gur was a regular set for filmmakers,” she added.

Presenter Kathryn Thomas arrived for filming after spending time with visitors and staff.

“Courteous and kind to all people she met, Kathryn was a true pro on the day taking time to say a few words to those who passed by,” said Ms Harrold.

“In her own words, Kathryn said that Lough Gur was a paradise location and she ‘thoroughly enjoyed spending time in such a stunning part of Limerick’.”

Speaking on the show which aired on August 30, Eoghan Corry, tourism expert and journalist, agreed that Lough Gur was a site with real credentials, offering a perfect setting for the last show in the series.

“All crew and staff on the day gave high praise to Lough Gur with many determined to return again,” added Ms Harrold.

Lough Gur was chosen as a filming destination for the No Place Like Home programme by Fáilte Ireland who funded the series.

CEO of Failte Ireland, Paul Kelly and his team visited earlier this year to inspect Lough Gur and marvelled at its scenic lakeshore setting.

For those of you who missed the episode you can watch it back on the RTE player - click here.