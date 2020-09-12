Limerick Property Watch: There is no place like home at The Hermitage

Rooney Auctioneers are delighted to present this fantastic 4/5 bedroom property located in the popular and much sought after Mill Road area of Corbally.

It is excellently located at the end of a private cul-de-sac avenue and close to all local amenities and soon to be to all major motorways due to the Northern Distributor Road which is currently under construction.

No 28 is a substantial property and has been well maintained throughout. This spacious property could be further extended (subject to planning permission) into the attic creating a dormer style property.

The spacious accommodation consists of 2/3 reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, ensuite bathroom, main bathroom and 4/5 bedrooms. Oil fired central heating. Private rear garden with patio area and front garden and driveway.

AT A GLANCE

Contact: Lisa Kearney on 061 413511