Sponsored Content
Limerick Property Watch: There is no place like home at The Hermitage
The Hermitage has plenty of space with 2/3 reception rooms and 4/5 bedrooms
Rooney Auctioneers are delighted to present this fantastic 4/5 bedroom property located in the popular and much sought after Mill Road area of Corbally.
It is excellently located at the end of a private cul-de-sac avenue and close to all local amenities and soon to be to all major motorways due to the Northern Distributor Road which is currently under construction.
No 28 is a substantial property and has been well maintained throughout. This spacious property could be further extended (subject to planning permission) into the attic creating a dormer style property.
The spacious accommodation consists of 2/3 reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, ensuite bathroom, main bathroom and 4/5 bedrooms. Oil fired central heating. Private rear garden with patio area and front garden and driveway.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 28 The Hermitage, Mill Road, Corbally
Description: Five bedroom, detached house
Price: Price on application
Seller: Rooneys Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on 061 413511
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on