Model pupil, Jake, is the fifth generation to skip to same Limerick school

MATHS teachers will tell you five into one doesn’t go but not in the Sheehans’ case.

Jake Morris Sheehan became the fifth generation of the family to attend the Model school on O’Connell Avenue. The school dates back to 1832 and the Sheehans have been taught there since the early 1900s.

Jake’s grandmother, Louise Sheehan, said her grandfather, Jack Hayes was the first in the family to go there. He hailed from the county but married and settled in Donnellan’s Buildings off Edward Street.

Next was Louise’s late father, Billy Sheehan. He learned his sums and alphabet in the fifties.

It was Louise’s turn in the early 80s.

“The Model is a fabulous school. I was lucky enough that when I was there they built the new school so I was in the old and the new,” said Louise, from the Rosbrien Road.

Her son Nathan, now aged 23, became the fourth generation to go in and around 2002. And making it five of the branches of the family tree was Nathan and Emma’s boy Jake Morris Sheehan last Thursday.

There definitely was no tears with Jake!

“He was all excited. He couldn’t wait to go. He was jumping for joy,” smiled Louise, who said she wouldn’t have missed it Jake’s first day for the world.

And there are many more members of the family who have been in the Model’s classrooms.

“All my sisters went to the Model. Their kids went to the Model. My mother’s sisters would have went to the Model. There has been a lot of us down through the years.

“I think it is unusual in this day and age that there would be generations from the one family going back so far. I am very proud of it. It is an Irish speaking school as well. It’s important to us that we keep the tradition going,” said Louise.