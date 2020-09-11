Limerick Fashion: The show must go on - virtually - Celia Holman Lee

AS you all know this time of year is generally when the Rose of Tralee takes place. It’s always such an exciting time, full of hustle and bustle.

For ourselves in the Holman Lee Agency, the big event is the annual autumn/winter Rose of Tralee fashion show. It is the largest show of its kind in the country, and perhaps in Europe. It goes without saying that we really missed it this year. Every year a team of over 50 travel from all corners of the country to the dome in Tralee.

The designers and all the fashion houses within Munster participate and I know the models and crew really missed it this year. Like everybody else during this horrific pandemic, we have been hit very badly here at the Holman Lee Agency regarding big events.

Of course it’s only right in the current situation that all these events are postponed or cancelled for the safety of everybody. But I do miss the Rose of Tralee in particular as I’ve been a part of it for decades. But like everything in life we have to learn to adapt.

This year to get around the issue of social distancing an Instagram Live was organised with James Patrice and many more guests. Although I was sitting at home in the hall of a Friday night, it felt only right to dress up in my Ivory Closet gúna for the day that was in it and say a virtual hello to the Rose family.

While it was not the same as being there in person, it was still lovely to mark the great Irish celebration that is the Rose of Tralee. So fingers and toes crossed we will see it back again next year, bigger and better than ever!