Limerick GAA stars tackled leaks instead of players during summer 2020

DARRAGH O’Donovan and Kyle Hayes hit a high-water mark in the summer of 2018 but in 2020 they were fixing water leaks.

One of Limerick’s All-Ireland winning midfielders and the team’s centre forward have been tackling water wastage instead of the likes of Noel McGrath and Conor Cleary.

Darragh, from Oola, and Kildimo’s Kyle have spent the past couple of months knocking on doors around Limerick, Clare and Tipperary encouraging householders to take up a free leak repair scheme being operated by Irish Water.

While they get a heroes’ welcome when they ring doorbells in Limerick - what’s it like in the neighbouring – and rival – counties?

Kyle said: “It’s generally very good. People don’t make the connection as much in Clare or Tipp but when they do you might get a bit of slagging - especially from the Clare people - but we have a good bit of banter.”

Darragh said it’s a great way to see the countryside.

“And you get to meet some great characters – it’s a bit of craic,” said Darragh, who came off injured in the Doon and South Liberties Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC quarter final on Sunday. Doon now play Kilmallock in the semi final this Saturday at 5.30pm.

Kyle Hayes hit 1-5 as Kildimo-Pallaskenry beat Bruff to claim their spot in the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC final against Mungret this weekend. They will be together on the pitch – injuring permitting – next Monday when senior teams are allowed to train together again. See Leader Sport for more.

Shareridge Ltd - contracted to carry out leakage detection and repair on behalf of Irish Water - employed the duo as customer engagement surveyors.

“When a meter read shows high water usage in a house, that can indicate the presence of a leak on the property. This can often be in the front garden and more often than not, the householder is not even aware that it’s there,” explained Kyle.

When a leak is suspected Irish Water’s First Fix Scheme enables the householder to have a free leak investigation survey undertaken to establish the location of the leak. If a leak is located on an external supply pipe, then the homeowner may be eligible for a free leak repair. Darragh and Kyle’s role is to call to the householder and talk them through what is involved in taking up the free offer.

To date they have been chalking up plenty of success. “Generally, we have received a very positive reaction,” said Darragh.

“Once people find out about the leak and realise that they may be able to get it repaired for free they are very receptive. A leak underground can do a lot of damage.”

An Irish Water spokesperson said leakage of treated water is a big problem in Ireland.

“Every day almost half of our treated water is lost through leaks before it even reaches our taps. Leaks can be difficult to find because they happen in the vast and complex network of pipes below ground – some of which is located on private property, in front gardens and under driveways. Many of these pipes are now old and damaged and need to be repaired or replaced to improve water quality and supply,” said the spokesperson.

In Limerick, Irish Water works with Shareridge Ltd to tackle leakage through a number of different initiatives, including finding and fixing leaks in the public water network, replacing old water mains and lead pipes, and carrying out free leak repairs in private homes and garden.

“Despite the challenges, progress is being made; thanks to the work being done through the First Fix scheme and other initiatives, Irish Water is succeeding in reducing leakage all around the country.

“The good news is that you don’t need to be a champion hurler to tackle leakage. If you think you may have a leak on your property, details of how to register for the First Fix Free scheme can be found on the Irish Water website or by calling 1850 278 278,” said the spokesperson.

