Candles to be lit in Limerick to mark Suicide Prevention Day

A NUMBER of events will take place in Limerick today to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.​

Tonight mental health awareness campaigner Amanda Clifford will hold a vigil to remember loved ones who have died by suicide in Arthur’s Quay Park.

Kicking off at 8pm, people in Limerick will join those across the world in lighting a candle, which represents a light of hope.

Due to social distancing regulations, the attendance at the event is limited to 15 people.

Instead, those wishing to show their support are asked to show their support by posting a picture of a candle and share them to ABC for Mental Health’s Facebook page.

Amanda said the coronavirus lockdown has presented a huge challenge for people with mental health issues.

This, because people cannot meet loved ones for example.

Earlier this evening, Haven Hub volunteers will be holding a de​monstration outside University Hospital calling for improved mental health services.

It comes on foot of the group’s recent report which revealed Limerick had the highest suicide rate in 2019.

The group are not publicising the time, and plan to keep the attendance strictly limited so as not to put front-line staff at risk during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, last night, Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention hosted a vigil under the bandstand at Howley’s Quay to remember those lost to suicide.

If you have been affected by the preceding article contact any of the following organisations

Aware (1800 80 48 48)

The Samaritans (116 123)

Pieta House (1800 247 247)