Tragedy for Limerick student on first day of school

A GIRL “seriously injured” after she was knocked down by a car in Pallasgreen had started secondary school in Doon earlier that day.

The 11-year-old from Nicker was airlifted to Cork University Hospital following the incident on the N24 around 5pm on Thursday, September 3.

The air ambulance landed in Pallasgreen GAA pitch. The schoolgirl has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital where she remains.

Principal of Doon’s Scoil na Trionoide Naofa, Eilis Casey said the school community’s thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time.

“We were all very shocked on Thursday when we heard about the terrible accident in Pallasgreen. Just that morning we had welcomed her along with the rest of the first years for their first day in secondary school. Like so many students beginning that morning, she was excited, perhaps a little anxious but ready to begin a new phase of her learning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time. We also think of and have put support structures in place for her friends who came with her from her primary school and will continue to provide pastoral care for them. Our hope is that she will be back to us as soon as possible,” said Ms Casey.

The first year comes from a highly respected family, well known across east Limerick and especially in GAA circles.

Fine Gael local election candidate, Noreen Stokes, from Pallasgreen commented the “poor little girl”.

“It is just horrendous what happened to her. People are in shock. For this to happen especially on the first day of her new adventure in secondary school is shocking. Our prayers go out to her, her mother and father and siblings and extended family that she will recover quickly and get back home to Pallasgreen,” said Ms Stokes.

Michael Ryan, chairman of Pallasgreen Templebraden Community Council, Aontu general election candidate and principal of Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School, said the local community was “absolutely stunned”

“She is a lovely young girl who had just started secondary school. Everybody is thinking of her and her family and praying hard she will make a full recovery. It is a grueling time for the family who are very well-known throughout east Limerick. The prayers of everybody in the community are with them at this very difficult time,” said Mr Ryan.

He said Pallasgreen Templebraden Community Council have long-held concerns over safety on that stretch.

“It is a very, very busy road. We need as a parish to see what we can do to make it safer. Many of us feel despite the fact that it is a major road, probably a roundabout at the Cross of Pallas is the easiest and safest way to ensure that it is safe into the future. It is certainly not safe,” said Mr Ryan.

Gardaí say the girl was “seriously injured”. They are appealing for witnesses and to those with video footage (including dash cam) at the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information contact Bruff garda station at 061 382940 / Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

