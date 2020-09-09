Phone snatched from woman in Limerick housing estate

GARDAI are seeking to locate a man who snatched a phone from a woman who was walking in a suburban housing estate.

The incident happened at around 9pm last Friday when the victim, whose aged in her late 30s. was walking alone in the Dooradoyle area

“Suddenly a male approached her from behind, grabbed the phone out of her hand and ran away. A witness saw this happen and also saw where the male stashed the phone,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Gardai were called, the phone was recovered and a description of the suspect has been obtained from both the witness and CCTV,” she added.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating.