Limerick schools link up to provide safe student walk

THREE schools have come together to provide safe access to their students.

The principals of Laurel Hill Secondary School, St Clement’s College and Laurel Hill Gaelcholaiste all held talks with Limerick Council and the gardai to organise the closing off of Laurel Hill Avenue in the morning and the afternoon-times.

It’s meant the 1,700 students returning to the three schools in the last week have been able to walk the final few steps of the journey, with any drop-offs taking place along the South Circular.

Laurel Hill Secondary School principal Michael Cregan said: “There was an issue with cars coming in along the avenue, and children trying to walk, even though the footpath is 1.3m both sides. So we came up with this.”

St Clement’s ​principal Pat Talty added: “It’s gone very well. The gardai have a presence here, bur I've not seen any negative reaction. I'm delighted to say all the school children will be able to use the road.”

Children cycling to school are asked to dismount when they get to the point, which is currently being monitored by the gardai, and a member of council staff.

This will be withdrawn in the next couple of weeks, but the closure will remain in place from 8am to 9am and 3pm to 4pm.​ Mr Cregan says there’s been “100% co-operation” from parents.

“By-and-large they realise safety is above all the most important thing. I think it’s made it safer – and safety is paramount,” he concluded.

