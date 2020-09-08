59 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick
THERE WERE 59 patients being treated on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Tuesday morning.
According to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, this was the highest level of overcrowding in the country.
Additionally, there are two confirmed Covid-19 cases at UHL, and three suspected cases in the hospital.
There are no confirmed cases or suspected cases in UHL’s intensive care unit.
