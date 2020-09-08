Probe after Limerick student loses cash in home rental scam

GARDAI are investigating after a student who was seeking accommodation in Limerick was duped by fraudsters.

The 22-year-old, who is from Tipperary, saw an advertisement on social media and contacted the tenant who purported to provide email details for the owner.

“Emails were exchanged and everything seemed in order he agreed to pay a month’s rent in advance and transferred a substantial amount of money. The student subsequently discovered this was a scam. The address did exist but the tenant and owner had nothing to do with the house and had scammed the young man out of money,” explained Sgt Ber Leetch who is urging all students seeking accommodation to be vigilant.

"It’s better to keep in the back of your mind that this might be a scam and to take all precautions to ensure that the property exists and that the person you’re dealing with has the authority to rent the accommodation. View the property and don’t exchange any money until you are completely satisfied. Pay by cheque if possible," she added.

For more Limerick news click here