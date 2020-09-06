BREAKING: Limerick second highest number of Covid-19 cases after Dublin this Sunday

THERE have been a further 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

In the past week in Limerick, 13 new cases were reported on Saturday; six on Friday, two on Thursday, 13 on Wednesday, 17 on Tuesday, 11 on Monday and six last Sunday.

As of midnight Saturday, September 5, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 138 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Sixty eight in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 9 in Kildare, 5 in Cork, 5 in Wexford, 5 in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.

There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 59 are men / 79 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age; 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 23 cases have been identified as community transmission.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.