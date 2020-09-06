'Always in our hearts': Cranberries' tribute to Limerick's Dolores on her birthday

LIMERICK lost one of its own and the world lost an iconic musician, singer and songwriter when Dolores O'Riordan passed away on January 15, 2018.

This Sunday, September 6, the girl from Ballybricken, who went on to conquer the world with the Cranberries, would have turned 49.

Bereft bandmates Fergal Lawler, Noel Hogan and Michael Hogan, have posted on social media today: "Happy Birthday Dolores, you’re in our thoughts and in our hearts, always. Ferg, Mike & Noel."

Happy Birthday Dolores,

you’re in our thoughts and in our

hearts, always.

Ferg, Mike & Noel pic.twitter.com/pthOp8mK98 — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) September 6, 2020

Gone but never forgotten. Dolores was named Limerick’s All Time Great after a runaway win last year.

Many fans have commented under the Cranberries' post.

"Lit a candle for her at Mass this morning... simply the best," sums up the love for the late Dolores.