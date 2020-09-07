Grave problem with flooding in Limerick village

A LIMERICK village faces a grave problem every time there is heavy rain, with its only cemetery overflowing.

Independent council member Fergus Kilcoyne, who represents Patrickswell on the local authority has urged council to act to prevent an overflow of water which is causing distress to grieving visitors to the facility in Fortetna.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, the publican says the floods mainly come from the car park which slopes downwards towards the graves.

“It happens when there are downpours. In general terms, ​it’s okay when there’s normal rain. But when we get downpours in both winter and summer it means the pipe outlet going towards the stream isn’t wide enough to take the excess rain, so it just needs to be widened that section. And I think this will solve the problem,” he explained.

“The council has been very good in its help and understanding.. They’ve given a verbal commitment they will carry out the work. But it needs to be done sooner rather than later. A lot of families are very upset about the situation.​ I’ve the interests of the families at heart and I’d like to see it rectified as soon as possible. It’d be great for all concerned,” Cllr Kilcoyne added.

At present, many families visiting loved ones sadly lost are experiencing “huge distress” to find the plots covered in excess water.

“The flooding issue needs to be solved once and for all,” the former Fine Gael man declared.

To run this graveyard, council is assisted by local parish councils, community groups and a burial ground committee.

For more Limerick news click here