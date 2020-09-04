Limerick projects allocated €390k in Covid funding

Almost €400,000 has been allocated to a number of Limerick-based projects under the Government’s Covid-19 Stability Fund

As part of the latest tranche of funding, 11 projects across the city and county will receive a combined total of €394,336.

“I hope that this funding will help to support these organisations to continue to provide their valuable services to the people most in need and support individuals and communities as we work our way through the impact of the pandemic. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers and community workers across the country who are providing their services in difficult circumstances ensuring that all our citizens are supported through this very difficult time and I look forward to the day when I can thank you in person,” said the Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys.

The single biggest grant in the latest allocation of funding is for St Gabriel’s School and Centre which is to receive €200,000.

Limerick TD and Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins has welcomed today’s announcement.

“I want to welcome this tranche of funding for projects in Limerick. The funding will provide an immediate assistance to community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprise. The groups receiving this funding have put their communities first during this unprecedented pandemic. They have all made huge sacrifices to help others,” he said.

Deputy Kieran O’Donnell says each of the beneficiaries are deserving of Government support.

“All these organisations in Limerick are providing critical services to those most vulnerable in communities across and it is only right that we support them. Many of them have been experiencing short term cash flow issues due to the Covid-19 crisis and this funding will help with that. The funding has been prioritised for those organisations which are most in need and have seen their trading and/or fundraising income drop significantly during the pandemic,” he said.

