Limerick man Pat drives on with golf classic for MND research

A LIMERICK man whose life radically changed following a diagnosis of motor neurone disease just two years ago has organised a major golf classic to facilitate research into the condition.

In the face of adversity brought about by the MND diagnosis in August, 2018, Pat Fogarty, 56, from Herbertstown decided to do everything in his power to help expedite research into the incurable disease.

With the help of a dedicated volunteer committee, he has already raised thousands of euros for MND research.

Pat’s life radically changed for him and his family when, within nine months of being diagnosed with MND, he had lost his voice and ability to swallow.

Pat is under the care of Professor Orla Hardiman who is a world-class leader of MND research, and along with her dedicated team is strongly supporting this drive to raise much needed funds and awareness. “I am very optimistic that we are going to find new treatments for MND,” said Prof Hardiman, Professor of Academic Neurology at Trinity College Dublin and National Clinical Lead in Neurology.

“MND is not untreatable, it’s under-funded. We hope that you will support Pat’s efforts by participating in, or sponsoring the event, or simply by donating,” she added.

As an avid sportsman and a sports fan, Pat believes in sports as a vehicle that brings people together to share the moments of competitiveness and joy. Pat has attracted a host of beloved personalities and sports legends to support the golf classic and make it an outing to remember.

The golf classic takes place at Dromoland Castle on September 10 and 11. While tee times are filling fast, there are still some opportunities to register a team and many opportunities to sponsor or donate. Prizes include a car for the Hole-in-One, a 4 ball in Adare Manor Hotel and a round of golf in Ballybunion and Doonbeg. Funds raised will go directly to research and will benefit the participation of the Irish patients in (TRICALS).

To donate or register a team, or for further information, click here or email: rmngolf2020@gmail.com or phone Breda Fogarty, committee member on 087 9251710.