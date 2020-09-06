Limerick man on a high after pigeon wins 'Grand National'

A LIMERICK man is flying on air after his pigeon came first in his province in a prestigious racing contest.

Frank Purcell from Norwood Park took part in the annual Taoiseach’s Cup pigeon racing competition, with his bird named Mac.

The competition – so named because it was once sponsored by Jack Lynch – is widely considered the “Grand National” of pigeon racing, Frank said.

Taking place this year in Fraserburgh, Scotland, Frank took part in the competition alongside 300 other pigeon handlers from across Ireland.

He set his bird – which he reared from when he bought it at a Milford Care Centre charity auction two years ago – free on a northward journey into the Scottish air, with the loyal pigeon returning 26 hours later having completed a 430-mile round trip.

The longest pigeon race of the year, Frank was understandably delighted as ‘Mac’ was the first pigeon from the Munster province to arrive back.

“This for me is like Aidan O’Brien winning the Grand National. The bird will probably never achieve it again over that distance. Every pigeon flyer in the country wants to win this. When you’re at the top of your game, you’re a winner,” Frank told the Limerick Leader.

Frank had already taken Mac the pigeon on a few dry-runs in Scotland, where he had completed 3400 mile round trips.

“He would be classed as a greyhound pigeon – slow but steady,” the trainer said, “But this year, he’s flown over 800 miles. It’s very seldom a pigeon would do that. It’s flown to Scotland for four times in four weeks,” he explained.

Every time a pigeon is set free to fly – or “liberated” – he admits there is often a fear it won’t return.

“Without a doubt,” he says when asked if he worries about that, “You could lose a certain amount of pigeons each year to this.”

Well done to Mac.