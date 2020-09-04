Former Operation Transformation leader hails 'hero' Tim for saving her life after Limerick crash

FORMER Operation Transformation leader Kayleigh Yeoman says a young Murroe man is a “hero” for saving her life and preventing another motorist being killed.

Kayleigh, aged 27, from Corbally, was ran off the road by two boy racers while she was getting a bottle of Calpol for her autistic son, Noah. They sped off, leaving pregnant Kayleigh bleeding and concussed in her Nissan Qashqai, stuck in a ditch on the Murroe to Annacotty road around midnight on Tuesday, August 18.

Luckily for Kayleigh, it was vigilant Tim Maher, aged 28, who came around the bad bend and spotted the car. For the next hour he took care of the mum of two children with special needs, rang the gardai in Bruff, put her into his car and flagged down traffic with the torch on his phone.

“He saved my life and saved someone else’s life. The back of my jeep was out on the road. It was pitch black and my car was black. All the electrics went after the crash so I had no lights. If somebody else came around that bad bend they wouldn’t have seen me. If they hit my car we both would have been killed. Tim is a hero. He kept me so calm and so reassured the whole way through,” said Kayleigh, who lives in Murroe.

She suffered severe bruising on her stomach, arms, legs, hands and a cut over her left eye where she hit her head. Kayleigh’s biggest worry was her unborn child.

“I was taken to UHL and then the Maternity. I’m two months gone. The baby’s heartbeat was weak but it has strengthened. It is still a risk but things are looking up. I was in hospital for three days. I can’t take any medication because I am pregnant. My body is so sore I can’t even get in and out of a car without someone helping me,” said Kayleigh.

She can remember driving to get Calpol for her autistic six-year-old son, Noah.

“There were two lads coming towards me racing side by side - one was a white high spec car, the other one was older and navy. I had two options - go head on into the one on my side of the road and both of us could have been killed or move to the far left of the road hoping he would get in behind the white car in time but he didn’t. There was a trench covered in fallen trees and the car nose dived in. It’s a write-off,” said Kayleigh, who appeared in Operation Transformation back in 2012.

She can’t understand the mentality of the boy racers who just drove away not knowing if she was alive or dead.

“At least ring an ambulance and hang up. If Tim had not come around the corner God knows how long I would have been there and somebody definitely would have driven into the jeep,” said Kayleigh. As she had third party insurance and the other drivers fled the scene she can’t claim from their insurance. Now, she has no car with two children to bring to school and creche and another on the way. She says her daughter Fiadh, aged 3, has a rare metabolic disorder and must go to Temple Street Hospital for appointments.

Kayleigh has been driving since 2011 and never had a car crash. If anybody has a spare vehicle for the time being she would really appreciate it. Kayleigh also wants to publicly thank Tim for his quick-thinking and kindness. The only problem was due to the concussion and shock she couldn’t remember his name.

She messaged the Murroe Facebook page, who shared her story as did limerickleader.ie and Tim was found.

“I only did what anyone else would have done in the same position,” said Tim, who was coming home from his job with Roadstone in Castleconnell.

“I was just coming around the bend and I could see the back wheels still spinning. She was still sitting in the car. Adrenaline and shock had taken over. She couldn't speak. I sat her into my car and rang the guards in Bruff. It is a bad bend so I was flagging down cars with the torch on my phone. Some were absolutely flying around the bend - there would have been a crash,” said Tim. Amazingly, five or six weeks ago, 150 metres up the same road he came across another female motorist in the ditch. Again he looked after her and waited for the emergency services to arrive.

Kayleigh met up with Tim this Tuesday in Murroe to thank him for his actions which epitomise the phrase “the kindness of strangers”. Councillor John Egan, from Murroe, also praised Tim.

“It's a shocking thing to happen. I often hear cars doing donuts on the Tipperary Road at 3am or 4am. I'd like to see extra garda surveillance on these boy racers," he said.

