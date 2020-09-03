Match made in GAA heaven as two Limerick stars tie the knot

IT was a match made in GAA heaven this Thursday when two of Limerick’s most popular and celebrated hurling and camogie stars tied the knot.

Sarah Carey who has been a key player for Limerick camogie for over a decade at adult level wed one of the stars of the historic 2018 All-Ireland final, Tom Condon.



Tom, from Knockaderry, will go down in the history books for his last-gasp catch in the All-Ireland final when, storming out of defence, he grabbed the sliothar before laying it off to Tom Morrissey as James Owens blew the full-time whistle.

Sarah, from Patrickswell, who has captained the Limerick camogie side is of course the daughter of Limerick hurling legend Ciaran Carey. Phil Bennis is her grandfather while Richie Bennis is her granduncle - both won All-Ireland hurling medals for Limerick in 1973. Sarah’s first cousin is Limerick hurling star Cian Lynch who played with Tom Condon in the All-Ireland final.



Popular newlyweds Sarah and Tom have a young son, Nicky, 4, who was the focus of memorable photographs when he was pictured with his dad on the sod of Croke Park playing with the gold ticker tape which was released from the sky after the unforgettable All-Ireland victory in August, 2018.