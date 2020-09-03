BREAKING: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick increases

THERE has been an increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick, the Department of Health has revealed.

As of midnight on Wednesday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had been notified of an additional 95 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country. There have been no new deaths reported in Ireland.

Of the new cases confirmed today 51 are in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Meath, and the remaining 32 cases are in Limerick, Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

There is now a total of 29,206 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

According to Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub which was last updated this Thursday, the number of confirmed cases in Limerick is 783. This data is relevant up to midnight, Tuesday, September 1.

Other details of the cases nationwide notified today include;

52 are men / 43 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission





Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This virus relies on human contact. The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep COVID-19 under control. Remember to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, to know the safe way to wear a face covering, avoid touching your face, cough into your elbow, reduce your social contacts and keep a physical distance of 2 metres at the top of your mind when you do meet others.”