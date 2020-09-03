Limerick creche closes due to 'high numbers of staff and children' with stomach bug

A LIMERICK city creche has been forced to shut its doors for a number of days due to high numbers of staff and children with a vomiting bug.

Our Lady of Lourdes Childworld Creche, on Childers Road, alerted parents on social media on Wednesday night that it was to close the facility on Thursday and Friday.

A spokesperson for the HSE confirmed to the Leader that it was notified of cases of gastroenteritis.

It said that over the past two days, it had "high numbers of staff and children sick with a vomiting and diarrhoea bug.

"Due to a lot of staff being ill with this bug we have had to close the creche this evening and tomorrow. We understand that this may cause inconvenience to our parents but we had to follow HSE advise and close.

"We have to put the safety your children and our staff first. Between today and tomorrow the creche will be deep cleaned. We would like to put parents minds at rest in these strange times and just repeat that this is just a vomiting and diarrhoea bug."

On Thursday afternoon, the creche took to Facebook again to confirm that it would be closing until Monday.

"This will give the staff and children time to get over this awful bug. Once again we apologise for the inconvenience caused. We will be glad to see every back Monday happy and healthy. If your child presents with any vomiting, diarrhoea or temperature please keep them at home until the symptoms are gone."