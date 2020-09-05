Local hotel called gardai to ensure Covid-19 guidelines were observed at wedding

A MEMBER of staff at Kirby’s Lanterns Hotel has spoken to the Limerick Leader to dispel rumours circulating about a wedding held in the Tarbert venue.

There were a number of stories doing the rounds that gardai “raided the hotel” due to more than the allowed 50 people being in attendance.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed that guards did attend the scene of an indoor event in west Limerick on Thursday, August 20.

“This matter is currently under investigation. As this is an active investigation An Garda Síochána has no further specific comment on this incident,” said the garda spokesperson.

A member of staff at Kirby’s Lanterns Hotel told the Leader they were the ones who contacted gardai on the night in question.

“If we had an issue we would have been shut down. We are trading as normal and have continued to trade as normal since August 20. No restrictions have been imposed on us,” said the person, on behalf of Kirby’s Hotel.

They said that 10 bouncers were employed on the night to ensure all restrictions on numbers were adhered to.

“I called the gardai because I wanted to make sure that we weren’t doing anything wrong. They came and checked everything. The wedding went ahead as normal,” they said.

A garda source also told the Leader there was no big raid of the premises.

An eye witness on the night said there was “no big commotion”.

Under new guidelines announced two weeks ago by the government, indoor gatherings and events are now limited to six people from no more than three households.

However, indoor weddings of up to 50 people are still allowed.

The garda spokesperson said they continue to respond to reports of gatherings and engage with communities with a view to implementing the guidelines issued by the government and HSE in order to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on our community as a whole.

“In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

“Where potential breaches of the public health regulations are identified, and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with guidelines and regulations in order to continue to save lives.”

