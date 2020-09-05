Limerick-based charity to benefit from every tea and coffee sold in local stores

A CUP of tea or coffee from Ryan’s Centra Group will give you a caffeine kick and Cliona’s Foundation a financial boost.

The partnership will focus on raising awareness of the work the Limerick-based charity does and much-needed funds for the families of seriously sick children that Cliona’s support. It will run for the next 12 months.

Ryan’s Centra Group’s four local stores – O’Connell Street, two in William Street and City East – will make a contribution to Cliona’s for every tea / coffee sold. In addition, the Cliona’s brand will be very visible through in-store displays, in-store events and staff badges.

James Ryan, director of the Ryan Centra Group, said: “We are delighted to announce Cliona’s Foundation as our charity partner going forward!”

“As a father of three healthy children I can only imagine the emotional stress families are under, caring for seriously sick children, but to add the additional financial stress must be just horrendous,” continued Mr Ryan.

He said they would have been a small bit familiar with what Cliona’s do but Cliona’s ambassador and Limerick All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling stressed the incredible work they undertake.

“When we listened to Shane, who is our operations manager, speak about them, how they have helped over 800 families over the past 13 years, we got a real sense of the huge need and the impact of their support, so we looked at what we could do to help,” said James.

Delighted to announce this partnership with the Ryan Centra Group Limerick and really appreciate their fantastic support.Increasing awareness and donation from every tea & coffee sold in each of their 4 stores. Read more here https://t.co/67LPaCadPz pic.twitter.com/zOmDP4CZwe — Cliona’s (@ClionasFDN) September 1, 2020

Brendan Ring, CEO and co-founder of Cliona’s, said: “This really is a wonderful partnership for us and we are privileged to be working with James, Shane and all the team across the four stores. These are four very busy stores, so to have this visibility for Cliona’s is a wonderful opportunity with the added bonus of the contributions from each tea/coffee purchased.”

Families of sick children really struggle with the hidden non-medical costs of having a sick child, he said.

“We travelled that road with Cliona, having to pay for accommodation, travel, food, car-parking and much more and it really is beyond stressful. We are the only charity giving financial support to these families across Ireland. We receive no state support so partnerships like this with the Ryan Centra Group are a lifeline,” said Brendan.

Shane said it a three way partnership

“It’s Cliona’s, Ryan Centra Group and the Limerick public who I am confident will get behind this initiative and make it a valuable partnership. So call in for your daily tea/coffee and know you’re making a real difference.”

