Jewellery and cash stolen during burglary in Limerick village

GARDAI are appealing for information following a break-in at a house in Hospital earlier this week which occurred in broad daylight.

“The burglary happened at 11 in the morning. Lots of neighbours were home but unfortunately the house was entered through a forced back window and cash and jewellery was taken,” said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, there was no alarm installed at the house and Sgt Leetch is appealing to householders to take measures to secure their homes as we approach the winter months.

“Now that we are moving about again out of our homes I can only presume that criminals will be looking for a chance to take advantage of an unoccupied home. It is vital that we lock our windows and doors and set our alarms but the greatest deterrent for a would be burglar is a sign that somebody is home,” she said.

Other security measures includes leaving on a radio at the house and setting timers for lights to come on once it gets dark.

“Also if you must keep cash and jewellery in your home don’t make it easy for the criminals to find it, use your imagination and hide it well or invest in a good safe that must be bolted to a solid wall or floor,” advised Sgt Leetch.

