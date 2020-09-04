Limerick property watch: Jump at the chance for this home in Foxhollow

Sherry Fitzgerald are delighted to introduce to the market No 26 Foxhollow.

This magnificent detached property offers unparalleled internal dimensions, a stunning interior and a beautifully landscaped south west facing rear garden. Spanning approximately 3000 sq ft in size, over 3 floors, the property includes four very generous bedrooms, all fitted with beautiful ensuite bathrooms, each with a walk in wardrobe and excellent reception space on the ground floor.

This exclusive, elegant residence offers exceptional levels of internal and external space in what is undoubtedly one of Limericks most sought after addresses. Foxhollow is a private enclave of detached family homes located off Castletroy’s Golf Links Road. The location just couldn’t be better and is arguably one of Limerick's finest! Ideally situated within walking distance to Castletroy Golf Club and an abundance of excellent amenities including Monaleen GAA club and NS and Castletroy College and Neighbourhood Park. Along with an array of excellent amenities and services including excellent restaurants, pubs, cafes, cinema, shopping centres, to name but a few, all located only a stone’s throw away.

The University of Limerick is only a short drive and The M7 motorway, Limerick road network and local bus links are also readily accessible from the property.

On entering the property one is greeted with a beautifully tiled hallway with panelled walls and subtle tones. The beautiful neutral palette and soft colours are carried throughout the entire property, with high ceilings, attractive coving/mouldings and impressive joinery, all a feature of this wonderful home. To the right of the hallway is the formal living room, a lovely reception room with wood flooring and hidden cassette doors that lead to the wonderful kitchen breakfast room.

The kitchen breakfast room and lounge/family area is one of the main focal points of No 26, designed by Ventura Interior Designs. A fantastic open plan space where any family can enjoy modern day living. Fitted with a stunning solid white kitchen, with quartz countertops and splashback, and integrated appliances. The dining area has a fitted window seat and glass french doors which open through to the rear garden and patio area. This room is flooded with natural light and there is a fitted solid wood burning stove in the lounge area. There is a fully fitted utility off the kitchen with separate door access to the rear.

To the left of the hallway is a 2nd reception room, an ideal playroom/family room fitted with wood flooring and overlooking the front.

There is a guest wc in the hallway. The landing and stairways are all carpeted.

On the first floor, there are 3 very generous double bedrooms, all with beautifully tiled ensuite bathrooms and each room has a fully fitted walk in wardrobe.

The primary room stretches from front to back with a most spacious bathroom, with bath and separate shower unit and a larger walk in wardrobe and dressing area.

The top floor has a very large bedroom with ensuite. This could also be used as a home office or could be turned into two more medium sized bedrooms. There is a separate storage room for attic space also situated on this floor.

The private walled rear gardens are beautifully manicured with a lawn area, surrounded by hedging and colourful shrubs, the rear garden and cobble lock patio area benefit from a sunny south westerly orientation, a wonderful place to enjoy ‘Al fresco’ dining.

The spacious front is also very well maintained with a tarmac drive for plenty of parking.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 26 Foxhollow, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

Description: Four bedroom, detached house

Price: €715,000