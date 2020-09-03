Louise Loves: The SKIN NERD’S tips on how to avoid ‘Maskcne’ - Louise Cantillon

ON Saturday, I caught up with Jennifer Rock the self-proclaimed SKIN NERD! With over 120K followers on Instagram, Jennifer is a skin expert and entrepreneur. If you aren't already, give her a follow online for top tips on minding your skin! Jennifer brought us up to date on skincare and that buzzword “maskcne’ that’s been floating around. Here are Jennifer’s top tips on adjusting to the new skin norm!

1. Choose your mask wisely

Jennifer says: “Mask wearing has become our norm and generally people are dry, sensitive or find themselves getting a spot or two extra. The quality of the mask is very important and how it sits in the face - so many people aren’t wearing their masks as snug to their face as they could, which causes a little movement, chaffing and irritation! The material of your mask is very important – I would recommend 100% cotton. This will play a huge part on how it sits on the skin but also vital to remember it is how your mask is washed after wearing that matters. A mask needs to be washed in a hot wash at over 60degrees, daily!

2. Skincare under the mask!

Keeping the skin under the mask as cleansed as possible is important. But also, be careful not to over exfoliate, when you do this you remove the natural oils form you skin. These oils form an important barrier for your skin, especially now that we’re wearing masks. Masks are already causing some irritation to the top layer of our skin, so we need to be mindful not to cause any more.

3. Mindful Makeup

Jennifer is an advocate of the “Triple pronged approach” when it comes to skincare and makeup!

Take care of the inside first- make sure your drinking enough water, eating well, reducing screen time, monitoring stress levels, taking some “you’ time.

The outside - this is about choosing the correct skincare, cleanser, serums etc. - follow @theskinnerd for some great tips on this.

What’s on top - this is the makeup we wear. First off Jennifer insisted SPF is worn DAILY! After that she recommends mineral make up that allows the skin to breath. Makeup with ingredients that “help rather than hinder the skin’ especially for those of you finding yourself in masks/ PPE and wearing makeup for hours on end.

Jennifer's own skin brand is called SKINGREDIENTS.

Jennifer will be back on Spin South West soon to talk about a very exciting project of hers! I cannot wait! Until then you can check out our chat in full here.