BREAKING: Second highest number of daily Covid-19 cases are in Limerick 

FIFTEEN new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Wednesday evening.

It follows an increase of 17 cases on Tuesday.

As of midnight Tuesday, September 1, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 89 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

53 in Dublin, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 21 cases are Clare, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow. There is now a total of 29,114 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has been one new death reported to the HPSC this Wednesday. There has been a total of 1,777* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the 89 cases notified today: 40 are men / 48 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age; 56% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 8 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said every single contribution and effort you make counts to the national push to curb the effects of this infectious virus on our society.

"Every time you take responsibility to keep your social contacts low, avoid a crowded place or get-together, know that you are making a vital difference. It is individual action built upon individual action that will get us through this pandemic.

"The effort to suppress Covid-19 begins in our own homes. Many confirmed cases in the past weeks and months have been close contacts of confirmed cases. It is in our own household through regular handwashing, cough and sneeze hygiene, cleaning surfaces, limiting the number of visitors and isolating as soon as we experience any concerning symptoms that we can make the biggest impact,” said Dr Glynn.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: "A close analysis of case numbers and patterns over the last week suggests that the epidemic is growing very slowly in many counties across Ireland, including Dublin. A large number of cases are associated with outbreaks in private houses and families.

"The R number is just above 1, perhaps as high as 1.2, so the virus is circulating in the community at levels we don’t want to see. This means we need to remain focused on our shared national priorities, which are the safe reopening of schools, continuing to resume non-Covid healthcare and protecting the most vulnerable to this dangerous disease.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: "The opening of schools is an important milestone in our management of this pandemic. Evolving knowledge from elsewhere provides some assurance to parents of children who are returning to school regarding the behaviour of this virus among children and the risks of transmission between children. We appreciate the hard work of teachers, parents, guardians, principals and school staff in getting us to this much anticipated milestone.

"What we can do to help this effort is play our own part as individuals - physically distance from others at all times, avoid congregated settings, and wear a face covering where appropriate.

“The ongoing resumption of healthcare services is also down to our individual actions in the community. To protect our healthcare staff and patients, we need everyone to keep their social contacts low and remember to physically distance when meeting those from other households. We all need to make these safe behaviours a part of our daily routines.”