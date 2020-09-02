Barman tells Limerick murder trial he saw accused 'strike' deceased in neck

A BARMAN has told a trial that he saw a murder accused "strike" the deceased in the neck but it was not until after the defendant left the pub that he saw the "horror" done.

The witness also told the jury that blood was "flowing away" from the deceased man as he lay on his side in the Limerick bar.

Cyril O'Connor was giving evidence this Wednesday in the Central Criminal Court trial of Mark Crawford (43), who is charged with murdering Patrick 'Pa' O'Connor (24) in Limerick city over two years ago.

Mr Crawford with an address at Quarry Road, Thomondgate, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr O'Connor at Fitzgerald's Bar, Sexton Street, in Limerick city between July 7 and July 8, 2018.

In his opening address to the jury on Tuesday, prosecuting counsel John Fitzgerald SC said that Mr Crawford is accused of stabbing Mr O'Connor to death in a Limerick bar after a row over payment for cocaine.

The prosecution barrister said the accused man and the deceased had been taking cocaine together on the night and Mr O'Connor was aggrieved that he had paid €100 for cocaine. The barrister said evidence will be given that the accused admitted stabbing the deceased to gardai but said he had acted in self-defence out of concern he was going to be attacked as he was not from that part of Limerick city.

Giving evidence today, Jack McGrath said he arrived at Fitzgerald's Bar at around 10pm on July 7. Mr McGrath said he was chatting to his friend Mr O'Connor as he knew him from primary school and that Mr Crawford was also in the bar at the time. The witness said Mr O'Connor told him that he had been drinking for the day and backing horses in Paddy Power.

Mr McGrath testified that Mr O'Connor told him later that evening that he was "after getting burnt for €100 for cocaine". "He was inquisitive if he was going to get the €100 or cocaine and what the end result would be," said Mr McGrath. The witness said he told his friend not to get too excited as the bar owner was in the pub at the time.

Mr McGrath said Mr O'Connor told him later on in the night that he had not received the cocaine and he was wondering what was going to happen.

"I told him to relax and it would all sort itself out. He wasn't that agitated at all," he added. Mr McGrath said that Mr O'Connor and Mr Crawford were sitting together by the door when he left the bar shortly before midnight.

Under cross-examination, the witness told defence counsel Patrick McGrath SC that Mr O'Connor had come up to him two or three times in the bar about the €100 and cocaine. "He was wondering if he was getting the €100 back or the cocaine," said the witness.

Mr McGrath agreed with the defence barrister that he was concerned that the owner of the establishment would not be happy if he knew people were taking drugs on his premises. Mr McGrath said Mr O'Connor's pronunciation was still good when he was talking to him and he wasn't slurring his words.

Barman Cyril O'Connor testified that he started his shift in Fitzgerald's Bar at 6pm on July 7. The witness said he later saw Mr O'Connor and Mr Crawford "arguing but in a whispered tone" and he heard €50 being mentioned. He noted that the atmosphere was "edgy" in the bar that evening. "All I heard was a chair move, there wasn't a word, a shout or a scream. As I looked to the left I could see the accused striking Patrick in the neck area," he said.

The barman testified that he saw Mr Crawford "rapidly" hitting Mr O'Connor four or five times and thought he was stopping a fight when he ran over to the men's table. He said Mr Crawford was leaning into Mr O'Connor and used his right hand to hit him as he [Mr O'Connor] sat in the chair.

The barman said Mr Crawford was making his move to leave the premises when he gave chase. Mr O'Connor said he locked the front door to the pub after Mr Crawford left and then saw Mr O'Connor lying on his side with "blood flowing away from him". The witness said the deceased had two marks to his neck and was unconscious.

Under cross-examination, the barman agreed with the defence counsel that he had told gardai in his statement that he felt there was "a niggle" between the two men and understood that Mr O'Connor was owed €50 from Mr Crawford but couldn't get it. The witness observed that Mr Crawford's mood changed during the night and one could "see the rage in his face" but said he did not know how the fight had started.

Mr McGrath put it to the barman that he was mistaken about Mr O'Connor sitting in the chair and suggested that both men had "stood up to each other" before Mr Crawford had stabbed the deceased a number of times as he had felt under threat. The witness denied this was the case saying: "It's a photograph in my head of the accused holding Mr O'Connor and striking him."

In summary, Mr O'Connor said "all I have is that photo in my head of Mark striking Mr O'Connor. It wasn't until after that I saw the horror that was done."

Earlier, Mark Duggan told Mr Fitzgerald that he arrived at the bar around 3.30pm and joined Mr O'Connor and Mr Crawford. "I thought everything was great fun. Mark Crawford stood up and hugged me when I left at 10pm. Everything was happy," he said. Mr Duggan testified that he and the two men had taken cocaine in the bathroom of the pub and there had not been any discussion about money.

Pamela Stokes gave evidence that she began working her shift in Fitzgerald's Bar at 8pm on July 7. Ms Stokes said Mr O'Connor, Mr Crawford and another man were sitting at a table close to the front door of the bar. Later that night, the witness said she heard a chair move behind her and turned around to see one person standing up and another individual sitting.

"It just looked like an argument, like there was a fight. It looked like punching. I couldn't say who was punching as I just saw the backs of two people," she said. The barmaid said she ran to get her boss and then heard someone shouting to get an ambulance so she realised the incident was more serious. Ms Stokes said she called the ambulance as Mr O'Connor was injured on the ground and there was blood coming from his neck.

The trial continues tomorrow before Ms Justice Tara Burns and a jury of 11 men and one woman. It is expected to last two weeks.