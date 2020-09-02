HSE: 119 no-shows for scheduled Covid-19 tests over three days in Mid-West

A TOTAL of 119 people did not show up for scheduled Covid-19 tests across Mid-West testing centres in recent days.

That is according to new figures received by the Limerick Leader from the HSE this Tuesday.

The HSE said that the 119 appointments "were recorded as 'did not attends' between Saturday and Monday.

There were 46 no-shows on Saturday, 22 on Sunday, and 51 on Monday.

A spokesperson for the HSE said it would like to advise the importance to the public of attending scheduled appointments.

The Gaelic Grounds test centre has seen a 62% week-on-week in August, with over 3,600 tests carried out during the month.

This coincides with a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent days. Since Saturday, there has been an increase of 48 new cases in Limerick.