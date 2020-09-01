Limerick pianist to make solo debut at BBC Proms

A LIMERICK-born pianist will make her solo debut in the grand settings of London’s Royal Albert Hall at the BBC Proms this evening.

Clíodna Shanahan, who hails from Corbally, will play alongside the contemporary chamber he London Sinfionietta, as they play a showcase of gripping music of the last 50 years.

The show will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Three, which is available to listen to online here from 7:30pm.

Geographic restrictions sadly mean that video footage is not available in Ireland.

Talented concert pianist Clíodna has been working with many of the major orchestras in Britain since completing her Future First’s programme of piano orchestras playing with the London Philharmonic Orchestra in recent years.

Although Clíodna was born in Corbally, she moved at the age of 13 to England ot attend the famous Yehudi Menuhin school in Cobham, Surrey.

After choosing to focus solely on the piano, Clíodna gained a place at the prestigious Royal College of Music in London.