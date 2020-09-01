National Lottery supported over 270 good causes in Limerick in 2018 and 2019

A STUDY has found that over 270 Good Causes projects were supported in Limerick in 2018 and 2019 by the National Lottery.

One such organisation which has benefitted in the past from National Lottery funding in Limerick is the Mid-West Simon Foodbank.

Since 2014, Mid-West Simon has supported clients by offering a food bank service to individuals and families experiencing food poverty and or those at risk of homelessness.

Key to the establishment of the Food Bank in 2014 was a National Lottery Good Causes grant of €15,000 which allowed the Simon Community to purchase the fridges and dry food storage areas. For those in need, the Food Bank means they have one less worry to think about.

The organisation has also benefitted from other National Lottery grants in recent years.

Speaking on these figures, Nikki Gallagher, Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Lottery, said: “With an average of 75,000 people in Limerick playing National Lottery games every week, a huge amount is raised for local community groups, projects and sports clubs each year.

"While it has been a challenging year for such organisations, National Lottery players are responsible for supporting thousands of organisations and groups in towns and villages across Ireland in the areas of Irish Language, Arts, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage, Rural and Community Development, Children and Youth Affairs and Sport. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 goes directly to the Good Causes Fund.”

Approximately 91% of revenue generated by the National Lottery goes back into the community through prize winnings, funding for Good Causes and retailer commissions.