22 suspected Covid-19 cases awaiting results at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE 22 patients suspected with Covid-19 awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick.

That is the highest number of suspected cases in any hospital in the country, according to daily HSE figures published on Monday evening.

There are three confirmed cases in UHL. There are eight confirmed cases in Beaumont, the highest in the country.

While there are no confirmed cases in UHL's intensive care unit, there is one suspected case in ICU.

UHL has been experiencing significant overcrowding in recent days, with 58 on trolleys on Monday and 41 on trolleys this Tuesday.

UHL serves a population of 400,000 across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.